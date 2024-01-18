Hot Walk Indy and 7 other things to do this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Get out of the house this weekend and get your steps in while staying out of the cold with a good old fashioned mall walk.

Yes, but: This is not your grandmother's mall walk. It's a hot walk.

Swishy windbreakers still welcome, though!

How it works: Hot Walk Indy is a social walking club for "girls, gays and theys."

It hosts regular walks around town, creating a community that guarantees "you won't walk alone."

If you go: This weekend's walk will make use of downtown's enclosed skywalks for a trip through Circle Centre Mall and the Indiana Convention Center.

Meet at Cafe at the Circle, on the third floor of the mall, at 10:30am for an 11am departure.

It's an '80s workout-themed walk, so legwarmers, leotards and neon gear are encouraged (but not required).

Here are the rest of our weekend picks:

⛸️ Get your skate on for one last weekend at the ice rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza. It closes Sunday.

90 minutes of skate time costs $11/$15 (with rentals).

❄️ View ice skating as more of a spectator sport? Disney on Ice is the move, with eight shows at Gainbridge Fieldhouse today through Sunday.

Tickets start at $22.

🏒 If you like your ice skating with a little more cross-checking, head to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and cheer on the Indy Fuel at 7pm tonight or tomorrow night.

Tickets start at $20.

🧊 Have a weekend of icy events at Carmel's Festival of Ice, today through Sunday. Ice carving demonstrations start at 4pm and again tomorrow morning. There's also a chili cookoff and speed carving competition.

See the full schedule for the free event.

⛳ Work on your short game at the Indy Golf Expo, today through Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. In addition to the latest gear, the expo will offer free lessons and a skills test, including long drive, putting, chipping and closest-to-the-pin contests.

Tickets start at $15.

🛍️ Support small businesses at HI-FI's local vendor pop-up market, from 10am to 3pm Saturday.

🪴 Green up your space with a new succulent hanging basket class at Dammann's Garden Center, 3pm Saturday.