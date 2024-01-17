2 hours ago - Things to Do

Creature feature: Meet Tigger!

headshot
A picture of a smiling dog on a blue background

Handsome smile included with adoption! Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Tigger here!

Looking for a cuddle buddy to keep warm with during these chilly winter days? Look no further! I'm ready to go home with you today.

De-tails: I'm 6 years old and weigh around 70 lbs.

  • I love exploring and walk well on a harness, even on busy city sidewalks.
  • If you sit next to me (please sit next to me!), I'll lean in for scratches and attention.

What they're barking: On a recent day out with a shelter volunteer, I was a very good boy who enjoyed meeting hoomans and took treats gently.

  • "Tigger was very friendly, calm and easy to hang out with," they said.

Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.

Dig deeper: See Tigger and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

