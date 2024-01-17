2 hours ago - Things to Do
Creature feature: Meet Tigger!
🐾 Tigger here!
Looking for a cuddle buddy to keep warm with during these chilly winter days? Look no further! I'm ready to go home with you today.
De-tails: I'm 6 years old and weigh around 70 lbs.
- I love exploring and walk well on a harness, even on busy city sidewalks.
- If you sit next to me (please sit next to me!), I'll lean in for scratches and attention.
What they're barking: On a recent day out with a shelter volunteer, I was a very good boy who enjoyed meeting hoomans and took treats gently.
- "Tigger was very friendly, calm and easy to hang out with," they said.
Of note: All adoptions come with 30 days of support from IACS to help ease the transition from the shelter to your home.
Dig deeper: See Tigger and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
