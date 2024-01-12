Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! As we celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights icon over the long weekend, central Indiana is bursting with opportunities in his honor.

Many of this weekend's events are free, but registration may be required before you arrive. And don't forget to bundle up as the winter storms roll in.

Here are our picks for the weekend:

🙌🏿 Celebrate with city leaders as Indianapolis hosts its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance from 1-2pm Friday on the second floor of the City-County Council Building.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature remarks from Mayor Joe Hogsett, deputy mayor Judith Thomas and director David Fredricks.

🤔 Reflect on MLK's impact during the 42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Roland Martin, founder of the Black Star Network, will serve as the distinguished speaker for the event at noon Monday.

Register here to get free tickets.

⏰ Go back in time with a free day at the Indiana Historical Society as the organization puts on special MLK-theme programming from 10am-4pm. All other IHS exhibits will remain open until 5pm.

Attractions include the chance to contribute to a "Be the Change" mural, and a concert from Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team. Get your free tickets here.

🐯 Embrace your wild side with a free day at the Indianapolis Zoo from 9am-4pm. Although it is usually closed on Mondays, the zoo will open its gates on MLK Day for visitors to hang out with the Arctic foxes, sea lions, tigers, brown bears and more.

The Zoo's indoor exhibits — including the Dolphin Dome and Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center — will be open as well.

🚂 Get hands on at Eiteljorg Museum with free activities that run from 10am-5pm Monday.

A community drum circle is at 11am; a lecture and performance from local artist and activist Wildstyle Paschall is at 12:30pm; and a film screening of "King in Chicago" is at 2:30pm.

Monday will also be the last day to see Jingle Rails, the museum's model train wonderland.

🏀 Ball out till you fall out at the NCAA Hall of Champions. Free admission on Monday will grant you access to a 1930s retro gym, a mascot exhibit and sports simulators.

🚀 Blast off with a free movie at IMAX Theater. On Monday, the theater will show "Deep Sky," a 40-minute IMAX original documentary on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Screenings start at 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm and 4pm.

Parking will also be free at IMAX on Monday. Get tickets in advance here.

🙏🏿 Pray as a community at 6pm Sunday during the Newfields MLK Jr. Day Service celebration. A special multi-denominational service will be led by Indianapolis religious leaders like pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr. of Eastern Star Church and rabbi Brett Krichiver of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.