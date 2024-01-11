1 hour ago - News

Indianapolis Zoo expecting its first baby rhino next month

Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Zoo

In about a month's time, the Indianapolis Zoo will introduce its first-ever rhinoceros calf to the world.

Driving the news: Zenzele, a 19-year-old white rhinoceros that joined the Indianapolis Zoo last summer from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, is in the final stages of her 16-month pregnancy, according to zoo officials.

  • This will be Zenzele's seventh calf.
  • The calf's father is Kengele, a male white rhino who still lives at The Wilds.

Why it matters: Rhinoceros populations across the world are threatened by increasing habitat loss and poaching.

Zoom in: Zenzele's calf will bring the Zoo's rhino herd to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria, who is also Zenzele's grandmother.

