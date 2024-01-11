Share on email (opens in new window)

In about a month's time, the Indianapolis Zoo will introduce its first-ever rhinoceros calf to the world.

Driving the news: Zenzele, a 19-year-old white rhinoceros that joined the Indianapolis Zoo last summer from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, is in the final stages of her 16-month pregnancy, according to zoo officials.

This will be Zenzele's seventh calf.

The calf's father is Kengele, a male white rhino who still lives at The Wilds.

Why it matters: Rhinoceros populations across the world are threatened by increasing habitat loss and poaching.

Four of the five remaining species of rhinoceroses are at risk of extinction, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

White rhinos like Zenzele, Kengele and their incoming calf are categorized as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Zoom in: Zenzele's calf will bring the Zoo's rhino herd to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria, who is also Zenzele's grandmother.