Gov. Eric Holcomb will give his final State of the State address Tuesday night, outlining his agenda for the last year of his second term.

Driving the news: Holcomb unveiled his 2024 agenda Monday, outlining administrative and legislative priorities that will make up the bulk of tonight's speech.

He wants to require public colleges and universities to offer three-year degrees, enabling motivated students to save money and get into the workforce more quickly.

He's also asking lawmakers to add a computer science course to high school graduation requirements, make the IREAD-3 exam mandatory in second grade and curb social promotion of third-grade students who can't read.

Plus: Holcomb announced a new workforce development tool called "One Stop to Start," designed to better connect Hoosiers with existing job-related training and resources.

Why it matters: These annual speeches can feel a bit perfunctory, but they serve an important function: They're a reflection of Holcomb's goals and a self-review of sorts.

Yes, but: It could be more fun. Like, say, if it were a game …

Enter: State of the State bingo.

How it works: We don't know exactly what Holcomb will say tonight, but yesterday's agenda release gives us some ideas, along with my experience of covering Holcomb's past seven State of the State addresses. You start to notice some habits, patterns and favorite phrases.

