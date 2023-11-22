IU, Purdue and Pacers: Indiana's Thanksgiving sports feast

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Purdue won the Old Oaken Bucket last year. It'll be on the line again Saturday. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's sports week in America. Why it matters: There's probably going to be a game, or five, on in your home.

Thanksgiving week sports broadcasts drew record viewership last year, in a climate where TV audiences are otherwise tuning out.

Zoom in: The biggest game around here comes Saturday when IU football travels to Purdue to play for the Old Oaken Bucket at noon on the Big Ten Network.

State of play: It's a weak Thanksgiving serving, featuring two 3-8 teams coming off losses (in IU's case, a devastating one against Michigan State) and finishing disappointing seasons.

In one bright spot, Purdue quarterback Hudson Card is expected to play against IU after missing last week's game at Northwestern.

The intrigue: This could be IU coach Tom Allen's last game.

Allen has a dismal 33-48 record over seven seasons and the university could fire him — at a cost of a $20.8 million buyout in his contract.

What we're watching: The Butler men's basketball team plays No. 19 Florida Atlantic at 2:30pm Thursday in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Plus: The No. 21 IU women's basketball team plays No. 19 Tennessee at 6pm tomorrow in a game nationally televised on Fox.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers play the Toronto Raptors at 7:30pm Wednesday and then the Detroit Pistons at 8pm Friday, both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

💭 James' thought bubble: The Pacers' typical day-after-Thanksgiving home game can make for a festive night out downtown.

The Circle of Lights celebration starts at 5pm Friday, with the monument lighting scheduled for about 6:50pm.

Then the Pacers tip off just a few blocks away — you might even have time to grab food.

I've done both before and had a great time.

Zoom out: The Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1pm Sunday at home during a huge week in the NFL, which has added a Black Friday game.

The bottom line: It's going to be hard to escape sports — and you might not want to.