Creature Feature: Meet Rigatoni!

If that smile's not a palate cleanser from politics, idk what is. Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Rigatoni here!

I came to Indianapolis Animal Care Services as a stray on July 4 and have been looking for my fur-ever home ever since.

De-tails: I am about 2 years old and weigh 77 pounds.

I'll take all the affection, belly rubs and scratches you have to give.

My favorite activity is playing with tennis balls — and just being close to you.

Plus: I know how to sit and shake with both paws.

What they're barking: IACS says I'm a sweet, goofy guy.

Slow and proper introductions to your family will set all of us up for success.

Dig deeper: See Rigatoni and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.