2 hours ago - News
Creature Feature: Meet Rigatoni!
🐾 Rigatoni here!
I came to Indianapolis Animal Care Services as a stray on July 4 and have been looking for my fur-ever home ever since.
De-tails: I am about 2 years old and weigh 77 pounds.
- I'll take all the affection, belly rubs and scratches you have to give.
- My favorite activity is playing with tennis balls — and just being close to you.
- Plus: I know how to sit and shake with both paws.
What they're barking: IACS says I'm a sweet, goofy guy.
- Slow and proper introductions to your family will set all of us up for success.
Dig deeper: See Rigatoni and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
