What to do in Indianapolis this weekend: Nov. 3-5

It's a big basketball weekend in Indianapolis.

What's happening: The Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm Friday and then take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

  • If you're really feeling it, the Pacers stay home to play the San Antonio Spurs at 7pm Monday.

Tickets start at $16 for Friday's game.

Here are the rest of our weekend picks:

🎨 Explore the work of local artists, including "Olly Olly, In Come Free," a joyful exhibit by Kyle Ragsdale, at 6pm tonight at the Harrison Center's First Friday gallery opening.

🎸 If you're into rock, folk and blues, check out Grace Potter at the Palladium in Carmel at 8pm tonight.

🎹 Or, maybe you're more into jazz and funk. In that case, Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers are playing at 8pm Saturday at The Vogue.

🏃 Run or walk through the crisp fall air at the Rock for Riley 5k starting at 9am Sunday near the NCAA Hall of Champions on the canal walk.

