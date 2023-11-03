What to do in Indianapolis this weekend: Nov. 3-5
It's a big basketball weekend in Indianapolis.
What's happening: The Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm Friday and then take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- If you're really feeling it, the Pacers stay home to play the San Antonio Spurs at 7pm Monday.
Tickets start at $16 for Friday's game.
Here are the rest of our weekend picks:
🎨 Explore the work of local artists, including "Olly Olly, In Come Free," a joyful exhibit by Kyle Ragsdale, at 6pm tonight at the Harrison Center's First Friday gallery opening.
- It's a free event.
🎸 If you're into rock, folk and blues, check out Grace Potter at the Palladium in Carmel at 8pm tonight.
- Tickets start at $35.
🎹 Or, maybe you're more into jazz and funk. In that case, Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers are playing at 8pm Saturday at The Vogue.
- Tickets start at $30.
🏃 Run or walk through the crisp fall air at the Rock for Riley 5k starting at 9am Sunday near the NCAA Hall of Champions on the canal walk.
- Registration is $20.
