What to do in Indianapolis this weekend: Nov. 3-5

It's a big basketball weekend in Indianapolis.

What's happening: The Indiana Pacers play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm Friday and then take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7pm Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

If you're really feeling it, the Pacers stay home to play the San Antonio Spurs at 7pm Monday.

Tickets start at $16 for Friday's game.

Here are the rest of our weekend picks:

🎨 Explore the work of local artists, including "Olly Olly, In Come Free," a joyful exhibit by Kyle Ragsdale, at 6pm tonight at the Harrison Center's First Friday gallery opening.

It's a free event.

🎸 If you're into rock, folk and blues, check out Grace Potter at the Palladium in Carmel at 8pm tonight.

Tickets start at $35.

🎹 Or, maybe you're more into jazz and funk. In that case, Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers are playing at 8pm Saturday at The Vogue.

Tickets start at $30.

🏃 Run or walk through the crisp fall air at the Rock for Riley 5k starting at 9am Sunday near the NCAA Hall of Champions on the canal walk.