35 mins ago - Food and Drink
Meatless Monday celebrates soup season at Kan-Kan
My husband wasn't up for much after running the Monumental Marathon this past weekend, so it seemed like the perfect time to visit Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie to watch an absurdly long movie (thanks, Scorsese) and grab dinner.
What to order: The coconut curry soup is perfect if you, like me, filled up on movie theater popcorn first and are looking for a lighter meal.
- Made with coconut milk and sweet potato, the soup is thick, silky and souper satisfying on a cold, rainy day.
- It's topped with spinach, spiced chickpeas and a drizzle of olive oil and served with a side of soft pita — all things that make it feel like a nice little meal rather than just a starter.
Cost: $8
If you go: Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, 1258 Windsor St.
- Brasserie is open 5-9pm Sunday to Thursday and 5-10pm Friday and Saturday.

