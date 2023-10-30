35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday celebrates soup season at Kan-Kan

Bread and a bowl of soup on a plate

The Brussels salad, hiding in the top corner of the photo, is also solid. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

My husband wasn't up for much after running the Monumental Marathon this past weekend, so it seemed like the perfect time to visit Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie to watch an absurdly long movie (thanks, Scorsese) and grab dinner.

What to order: The coconut curry soup is perfect if you, like me, filled up on movie theater popcorn first and are looking for a lighter meal.

  • Made with coconut milk and sweet potato, the soup is thick, silky and souper satisfying on a cold, rainy day.
  • It's topped with spinach, spiced chickpeas and a drizzle of olive oil and served with a side of soft pita — all things that make it feel like a nice little meal rather than just a starter.

Cost: $8

If you go: Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, 1258 Windsor St.

  • Brasserie is open 5-9pm Sunday to Thursday and 5-10pm Friday and Saturday.
