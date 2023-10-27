What to do in Indianapolis this weekend: Oct. 27-29

Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to Halloweekend, guys and ghouls!

As we've told you already, Irvington is the place to be.

Details: Crawl out of your crypt for the zombie bike ride at 6:30pm Friday at the Irvington library and then head back Saturday for the main event.

The street fair begins at 10am.

Highlights of the day include costume contests for adults, kids and dogs, a pumpkin carving competition, parade and battle of the bands.

See the full schedule here.

Of note: Zombies, don't forget your bike light.

Here are the best of the rest of the ways to get freaky this weekend:

🐴 Catch the final weekend of Conner Prairie's Headless Horseman Festival, complete with haunted hayride, corn maze, carnival midway and more.

The event runs 6-10pm, Friday through Sunday; tickets start at $24.

🍹 Drink your treats at the Halloween Bar Crawl, beginning downtown at Howl at the Moon, from 4-10pm Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $25.

🍬 Start the candy collecting early with free community trick-or-treating at Westfield's Grand Junction Plaza, 5:30-7:30pm tonight.

Stick around for Movies in the Plaza at 7:30pm, which is showing a classic: "Halloweentown."

🎃 Pick a pumpkin or peruse for a last-minute costume at Stuckey Farm's Nightmare Before Christmas Market, 9am to 7pm Saturday and 1-5pm Sunday.

Tickets are $15, but only $5 if you show up in costume.

🏒 Break out your matching paw-rent/pup costume and head to Indiana Farmers Coliseum when the Indy Fuel take on the Kalamazoo Wings, 7pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $20. Doggos receive a treat while supplies last.

🍎 Bring apples and actually be the cool house … er, car, at Koteewi Equine Experience's trunk-or-treat, 5-8pm Sunday in Noblesville.

👻 Prepare for chills when the Phoenix Theatre presents Spine-Tingling Tales and Tunes, an evening of ghost stories and music.