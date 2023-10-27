What to do in Indianapolis this weekend: Oct. 27-29
Welcome to Halloweekend, guys and ghouls!
As we've told you already, Irvington is the place to be.
Details: Crawl out of your crypt for the zombie bike ride at 6:30pm Friday at the Irvington library and then head back Saturday for the main event.
- The street fair begins at 10am.
- Highlights of the day include costume contests for adults, kids and dogs, a pumpkin carving competition, parade and battle of the bands.
- See the full schedule here.
- Of note: Zombies, don't forget your bike light.
Here are the best of the rest of the ways to get freaky this weekend:
🐴 Catch the final weekend of Conner Prairie's Headless Horseman Festival, complete with haunted hayride, corn maze, carnival midway and more.
- The event runs 6-10pm, Friday through Sunday; tickets start at $24.
🍹 Drink your treats at the Halloween Bar Crawl, beginning downtown at Howl at the Moon, from 4-10pm Friday and Saturday.
- Tickets are $25.
🍬 Start the candy collecting early with free community trick-or-treating at Westfield's Grand Junction Plaza, 5:30-7:30pm tonight.
- Stick around for Movies in the Plaza at 7:30pm, which is showing a classic: "Halloweentown."
🎃 Pick a pumpkin or peruse for a last-minute costume at Stuckey Farm's Nightmare Before Christmas Market, 9am to 7pm Saturday and 1-5pm Sunday.
- Tickets are $15, but only $5 if you show up in costume.
🏒 Break out your matching paw-rent/pup costume and head to Indiana Farmers Coliseum when the Indy Fuel take on the Kalamazoo Wings, 7pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $20. Doggos receive a treat while supplies last.
🍎 Bring apples and actually be the cool house … er, car, at Koteewi Equine Experience's trunk-or-treat, 5-8pm Sunday in Noblesville.
👻 Prepare for chills when the Phoenix Theatre presents Spine-Tingling Tales and Tunes, an evening of ghost stories and music.
- Tickets are $20.
