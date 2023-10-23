Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This week we take you to a pub that's great anytime, but especially in October.

The intrigue: Mayfair Taproom features Halloween-themed decorations year-round and its walls are lined with VHS tapes that play on a TV above the bar.

State of play: Alec Hill, son of the founders of Broad Ripple Brewpub, and his wife, Hilary, opened the pub in 2018.

The small-ish menu features multiple vegan and vegetarian options.

What to order: Cauliflower wings ($9) and the falafel burger ($14).

The "beer-battered florets" are tossed in either Thai chili or Buffalo sauce. My vegetarian boyfriend says he's normally a Buffalo sauce kind of guy, but the Thai chili is the superior sauce option.

The burger is topped with feta cheese, tzatziki, pickled red onions, shredded carrots and arugula on a toasted vegan brioche bun. It comes with french fries or, for $2 more, you can get tots, sweet potato fries or coleslaw. You can't go wrong with any of those.

Plus: Order the cheese crock & fries ($9) for the table. Your dining companions will thank you. The melted cheese dip is made with Broad Ripple Brewpub ESB, and sometimes I ask for a small side of that to go with my meal fries. It's that good.

Of note: You have to order at the bar.

If you go: 4-10pm Thursday-Monday, 2032 E. 10th St.