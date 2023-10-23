Meatless Monday: Mayfair Taproom
This week we take you to a pub that's great anytime, but especially in October.
The intrigue: Mayfair Taproom features Halloween-themed decorations year-round and its walls are lined with VHS tapes that play on a TV above the bar.
State of play: Alec Hill, son of the founders of Broad Ripple Brewpub, and his wife, Hilary, opened the pub in 2018.
- The small-ish menu features multiple vegan and vegetarian options.
What to order: Cauliflower wings ($9) and the falafel burger ($14).
- The "beer-battered florets" are tossed in either Thai chili or Buffalo sauce. My vegetarian boyfriend says he's normally a Buffalo sauce kind of guy, but the Thai chili is the superior sauce option.
- The burger is topped with feta cheese, tzatziki, pickled red onions, shredded carrots and arugula on a toasted vegan brioche bun. It comes with french fries or, for $2 more, you can get tots, sweet potato fries or coleslaw. You can't go wrong with any of those.
Plus: Order the cheese crock & fries ($9) for the table. Your dining companions will thank you. The melted cheese dip is made with Broad Ripple Brewpub ESB, and sometimes I ask for a small side of that to go with my meal fries. It's that good.
Of note: You have to order at the bar.
If you go: 4-10pm Thursday-Monday, 2032 E. 10th St.
