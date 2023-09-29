Share on email (opens in new window)

Harvest Nights is back at Newfields starting Friday night. The celebration of all things spooky, not scary, along the museum grounds and gardens and in the Lilly House runs through Oct. 31.

Tickets start at $24.

Here are the rest of our picks for your weekend:

🪅 Celebrate Latin culture with live music, dancing and food at Viernes Cultural: Latin Night at Lugar Plaza, 6:30pm Friday. Free.

🍾 Get dolled up for a good cause at Victory Field at the Indianapolis Indians' 1930s-themed benefit party Swing to raise money for the team's charity.

Tickets start at $250.

🌽 Get lost at Conner Prairie when its annual corn maze reopens Saturday. The 22,160-foot maze features three paths: short, long and spooky.

The maze runs through Oct. 30. Tickets are $5 for nonmembers.

🍎 Enjoy all that fall has to offer at the Anderson Orchard's free apple festival and craft fair, 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Show your strength at the hammer throw and plenty of other activities at the Scottish Highland Games and Festival, 8am to 9pm Saturday at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Tickets start at $15.

⚽️ Cheer on the Indy Eleven when they take on Detroit City FC, 7pm Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Tickets start at $15.

🕍 Ask a rabbi about Sukkot at the Feast of the Tabernacles, hosted by Messianic Congregation Shaarey Yeshua at Broad Ripple Park, 1-5pm Sunday.

The free family-friendly event features live music, singing, dancing and an ask-the-rabbi booth.

🏈 The Colts take on the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium, 1pm Sunday.