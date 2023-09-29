The first time Jefferson Shreve (right) has appeared on stage with Mayor Joe Hogsett (seated, left) during the campaign. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

For the first time this election cycle, Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett and his Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve appeared onstage together last night.

Driving the news: During an hourlong question-and-answer mayoral forum hosted by Historic Urban Neighborhoods of Indianapolis and Indiana Landmarks, the candidates answered questions about the most pressing concerns of neighborhoods and residents.

In front of a crowd of approximately 250, each took questions on residential roads, affordable housing, pedestrian safety, crime, the city's struggling animal shelter and whether or not to close Monument Circle to traffic permanently.

Yes, but: It wasn't quite a debate as they were instructed not to address each other.

Yes, but (but): Shreve did address the mayor in his opening remarks, taking issue with "sharp-elbowed" ads that Shreve said have "reduced me to edited sound bites."

Quick take: The biggest applause of the night went to Hogsett, following a comment from Shreve about people telling him they don't go downtown because of real or perceived safety concerns.

"While there have been people who have said to me that they're afraid to come downtown, they don't live downtown," Hogsett said.

The intrigue: When asked about continuing the SPARK program that has temporarily closed a portion of Monument Circle, Hogsett said he supported the temporary park and will use the results of its run to consider the future of the Circle, leaving open the door for a more permanent closure to traffic.

Shreve said he would not close the Circle to traffic.

What we're watching: Compared to the Republican presidential debate the night before, the forum was downright friendly but there were a few pointed moments that make us wonder if those "sharp elbows" will emerge during next month's first true debate.