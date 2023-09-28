2 hours ago - News
What $1 million homes look like in Hamilton County
If you're looking to join HamCo's $1 million home club, you've got hundreds of amenity-laden options.
Meanwhile, you can count on one hand the number of homes for sale under $200,000 in Hamilton County right now, per Zillow.
Zoom in: Here are a few examples of what a budget of $1 million+ will get you.
9840 Inverness Dr., Carmel
- 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom in Camden Walk, $1,250,000
- With over 4,000 square feet, this ranch home includes a giant master suite on the main level and a game room and guest suite on the lower level.
1423 Chatham Hills Blvd., Westfield
- 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom in Chatham Hills, $1,153,472
- This 5,600-square-foot home is under construction in the southern portion of the popular subdivision along the Chatham Hills golf course. The floor plan includes a 12-foot sliding glass door connecting the main living area to the back porch.
14526 Stephanie St., Carmel
- 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom in Foster Estates, $1,099,900
- This custom build has over 9,000 square feet of living space — including a kitchenette, gym and guest suite in the basement — plus a backyard with a deck, pergola and firepit and a four-car garage.
The other side: There are exactly five existing homes in Hamilton County for sale under $200,000, per Zillow.
- Everything else is an empty lot — probably waiting for a $1 million home to be built on it.
404 E. 8th St., Sheridan
- 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom in southeast Sheridan, $179,900
- The 1,265-square-foot home has a large sun porch attached to a deck. The listing includes a second parcel for a large lawn.
12185 Pebble St., Unit 100, Fishers
- 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom in Limestone Springs, $187,000
- This 1,025-square-foot condo has a first-floor entry foyer, leading to the upstairs living space and includes a one-car garage.
