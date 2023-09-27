Indiana electrical outages below national average

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Indiana's outage rate has remained below the national average since 2016.

Driving the news: The average Indiana electricity customer experienced 4.8 hours of power outages in 2021 — barely up from 4.7 hours in 2020, and up from 3.9 hours in 2013.

That's per the latest available data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, an agency within the Department of Energy.

The average U.S. electricity customer experienced 7.3 hours of power outages in 2021 — down from 8.2 hours in 2020, but more than double 2013's rate.

Why it matters: Electricity outages stand to become more common as extreme weather events — many driven by climate change — wreak havoc on the country's aging power infrastructure.

While some outages are short-lived annoyances, others are widespread events that can become deadly.

Zoom out: 2021's nationwide numbers were driven in large part by widespread power outages in Texas amid severe winter weather and by broad outages following Hurricane Ida.

The average Louisiana electricity customer experienced a staggering 80.2 hours of downtime in 2021, trailed by Oregon (24.8 hours) and Texas (19.6 hours).

Washington, D.C. (0.9), Delaware (1.1) and Florida (1.35) customers experienced the fewest hours of downtime — the latter a noteworthy stat, given Florida's hurricane vulnerability.

Of note: In a national ranking of electric utility performance, Indiana's average affordability and reliability fell towards the middle, but it ranked 48th in environmental responsibility given high grid emissions, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Map: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Access to reliable power is increasingly an equity issue, Axios New Orleans' Chelsea Brasted reports, as wealthier people are better able to afford backup generators and other adaptations compared to those less well-off.

The intrigue: Some homeowners are turning to whole-home batteries, sometimes charged via solar power, that can store backup electricity in case of an emergency.

A few electric vehicles, like Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup, can also act as residential power sources by funneling electricity from the vehicle's battery into owners' homes.

And several communities, including a Decatur County crop production facility, are turning to "microgrids," which can supply power to a small number of homes and businesses when the main grid goes offline.

Yes, but: While incentives exist for solar and home battery installation, they're still prohibitively expensive solutions for many homeowners — to say nothing of renters with limited say over their home's energy options.

What's next: Efforts to modernize the grid and reduce outages are underway.

The 2021 infrastructure law allocated $13 billion for modernizing the electrical grid, and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act guarantees up to $250 billion in loans for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing energy infrastructure, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

The bottom line: It'll take time — years, most likely — for those funds to translate into real-world improvements.