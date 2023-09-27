1 hour ago - Things to Do

Creature feature: Meet Camille!

Arika Herron

100% good girl! Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Camille here!

I came to the shelter as an injured stray, but I'm feeling way better now and ready to go home with you!

De-tails: I'm about a year old and 58 pounds.

  • I'm a sweet girl who loves affection — especially belly rubs!
  • I love lounging around, just as much as going on adventures.

What they're barking: Large dogs and cats make me nervous, so I'd do best in a home without them.

  • I may do well with small dog friends after a slow, proper introduction.

Of note: IACS' "Cuddle Before You Commit" program gives you 14 days to get to know me, to make sure we're a good fit.

  • All adoptions are free.

Dig deeper: See Camille and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

