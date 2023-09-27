1 hour ago - Things to Do
Creature feature: Meet Camille!
🐾 Camille here!
I came to the shelter as an injured stray, but I'm feeling way better now and ready to go home with you!
De-tails: I'm about a year old and 58 pounds.
- I'm a sweet girl who loves affection — especially belly rubs!
- I love lounging around, just as much as going on adventures.
What they're barking: Large dogs and cats make me nervous, so I'd do best in a home without them.
- I may do well with small dog friends after a slow, proper introduction.
Of note: IACS' "Cuddle Before You Commit" program gives you 14 days to get to know me, to make sure we're a good fit.
- All adoptions are free.
Dig deeper: See Camille and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
Tell a friend about Camille!
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.