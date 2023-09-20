46 mins ago - Food and Drink

Loco Mexican Restaurant opening new taqueria concept downtown

Downtown workers will soon have a new lunch option. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is opening a taqueria concept at the corner of Market and New Jersey streets.

Details: The new fast-service location will add to the locally owned chain's two full-service restaurants in Indy.

  • The menu will focus on tacos and burritos, similar to an express concept it recently opened in Whitestown.
  • Other locations are at 22nd and Delaware streets in Fall Creek Place and on Prospect Street in Fountain Square.

State of play: The new restaurant will open on the ground floor of the Cummins building, a space formerly occupied by Public Greens.

