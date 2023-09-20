46 mins ago - Food and Drink
Loco Mexican Restaurant opening new taqueria concept downtown
Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is opening a taqueria concept at the corner of Market and New Jersey streets.
Details: The new fast-service location will add to the locally owned chain's two full-service restaurants in Indy.
- The menu will focus on tacos and burritos, similar to an express concept it recently opened in Whitestown.
- Other locations are at 22nd and Delaware streets in Fall Creek Place and on Prospect Street in Fountain Square.
State of play: The new restaurant will open on the ground floor of the Cummins building, a space formerly occupied by Public Greens.
- Public Greens was one of several downtown restaurants that closed during the pandemic.
- Loco will be across the street from the new Tinker Coffee Co., which reactivated a former Starbucks and has served as a counterpoint to business owners who say crime and homelessness have made downtown unviable.
