Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Downtown workers will soon have a new lunch option. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Loco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is opening a taqueria concept at the corner of Market and New Jersey streets.

Details: The new fast-service location will add to the locally owned chain's two full-service restaurants in Indy.

The menu will focus on tacos and burritos, similar to an express concept it recently opened in Whitestown.

Other locations are at 22nd and Delaware streets in Fall Creek Place and on Prospect Street in Fountain Square.

State of play: The new restaurant will open on the ground floor of the Cummins building, a space formerly occupied by Public Greens.