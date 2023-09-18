Meatless Monday: Tough choices at Easy Rider
The hardest thing about my recent visit to Easy Rider — the Fountain Square diner that opened last year in the former Pure Eatery spot — was choosing between the breakfast tacos and the chilaquiles.
But wait. There's a biscuits and gravy burrito on special and you can get it with vegan gravy.
- Plus: You can swap out the chorizo in dishes like the huevos rancheros and omelet for an Impossible version.
I couldn't decide and asked the server to break the many-way tie.
What to order: The huevos rancheros, with Impossible chorizo. Corn tortillas are layered with the chorizo and a smoky tomato sauce, dotted with pico and queso fresco and topped with over-easy eggs.
Cost: $14.
Pro tip: Get the vegan gravy. I ordered a side (you know, for science) and it's thick, flavorful and studded with bits of vegan sausage. 🤤
If you go: 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 3. Open 8am to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 8am to midnight Friday, 9am to midnight Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sunday.
