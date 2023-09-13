Share on email (opens in new window)

It's barking mad that this happy girl is free! Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Fleecy here!

I'm a sweet girl who's just a bit down on my luck, as I ended up at the shelter through no fault of my own. Paws crossed that's about to change, though.

De-tails: I'm 6 years old and weigh 56 pounds.

I walk great on a leash and love long, relaxing walks where I can sniff all the smells.

I know how to sit and shake, too!

I'd do best in a home without children or small animals.

What they're barking: IACS says I'd make a great lounging companion because I'm a pretty laid back gal.

I really just want to be by your side, getting all the pets.

Of note: All adoptions are free!

Dig deeper: See Fleecy and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.