39 mins ago - News
Creature feature: Meet Fleecy!
Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.
🐾 Fleecy here!
I'm a sweet girl who's just a bit down on my luck, as I ended up at the shelter through no fault of my own. Paws crossed that's about to change, though.
De-tails: I'm 6 years old and weigh 56 pounds.
- I walk great on a leash and love long, relaxing walks where I can sniff all the smells.
- I know how to sit and shake, too!
- I'd do best in a home without children or small animals.
What they're barking: IACS says I'd make a great lounging companion because I'm a pretty laid back gal.
- I really just want to be by your side, getting all the pets.
Of note: All adoptions are free!
Dig deeper: See Fleecy and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
