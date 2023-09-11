They have a slightly spongy texture that tastes better than it sounds. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

My husband and I recently rode our bikes up the Monon Trail to Half Liter BBQ, where you can get a vegetarian meal that's not just sides.

10/10 would recommend both the meal and mode of transport.

Half Liter has a surprising number of non-meat menu options for a barbecue spot, but I was there for one thing: the soy curls.

This was my first time trying soy curls — strips that are somehow both crunchy and chewy, in a good way — and it won't be my last.

What to order: The one meat combo platter with soy curls and two sides, of which there are a dozen vegetarian options to choose from.

The hot honey Brussels sprouts are *chef's kiss*.

Pro tip: Don't make the same mistake as I did. Actually read the menu, which will tell you that the green beans are not meat-free. Womp womp.

Cost: $17.

If you go: Half Liter BBQ, 5301 Winthrop Ave. Suite B. Open at 11am every day, closes at 11pm Monday-Thursday, at midnight Friday and Saturday and 9pm Sunday.