Time to bust out your blue, Indy.

Driving the news: The Colts kick off the season at home on Sunday against divisional foe the Jacksonville Jaguars, the reigning AFC South champions.

Why it matters: They haven't won a season opener since 2013 and are hoping to rebound after last season's disappointing 4-12-1 record.

Plus, the team is celebrating its 40th season in Indy this year.

Flashback: Last year, the Colts had a split record against the Jaguars, losing in a 24-0 shutout on the road, but winning 34-27 at home.

Yes, but: Betting odds are in favor of the Jaguars.

What we're watching: How quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick overall in this year's draft, performs in his first regular season game as the starter.

What we're not watching: Running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on the physically unable to perform list and out for the first four games.

Of note: The Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Band & Collection tonight is sold out.

If you go: Gates open at 11am. Kickoff is at 1pm.

Tickets start at $74.

It hasn't been announced whether the roof will be open, but the weather forecast looks pretty much perfect.

Don't forget: Lucas Oil Stadium is cashless, and only clear bags are allowed.

