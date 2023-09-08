The Colts are set to kick off their season against Jacksonville
Time to bust out your blue, Indy.
Driving the news: The Colts kick off the season at home on Sunday against divisional foe the Jacksonville Jaguars, the reigning AFC South champions.
Why it matters: They haven't won a season opener since 2013 and are hoping to rebound after last season's disappointing 4-12-1 record.
- Plus, the team is celebrating its 40th season in Indy this year.
Flashback: Last year, the Colts had a split record against the Jaguars, losing in a 24-0 shutout on the road, but winning 34-27 at home.
Yes, but: Betting odds are in favor of the Jaguars.
What we're watching: How quarterback Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 pick overall in this year's draft, performs in his first regular season game as the starter.
What we're not watching: Running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on the physically unable to perform list and out for the first four games.
Of note: The Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Band & Collection tonight is sold out.
If you go: Gates open at 11am. Kickoff is at 1pm.
- Tickets start at $74.
- It hasn't been announced whether the roof will be open, but the weather forecast looks pretty much perfect.
- Don't forget: Lucas Oil Stadium is cashless, and only clear bags are allowed.
