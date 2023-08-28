Meatless Monday: The Fountain Room

Don't say I didn't warn you about the sauce. It is shockingly green. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Welcome back to Meatless Monday, where we try to find the best meat-free meals in Indy.

First things first: I hear you! Even though I'm pescatarian, seafood dishes are not what "meatless" means to many of you.

You'll be glad to know that this week, I've got not just a meatless dish for you — I've got a three-course, meat-free meal.

The Fountain Room, a swanky "supper club"-inspired restaurant in the new Bottleworks District on Mass Ave, may fashion itself a twist on the steakhouse but it has a Devour menu made for us, y'all.

Each course offers vegetarian and vegan options.

What to order: Start with the house salad, then move on to the Wellington for your entree — a vegan play on the traditional English steak dish. A small pie filled with roasted red pepper, squash, mushroom and eggplant is served in a pool of (very) green pea "crema."

I'm not a big mushroom person, but the vegan pie crust was impressively flaky (and tasty).

Pro tip: All the desserts are vegetarian (duh), but there are three flavors of sorbet for my vegan friends. 10/10 recommend the mango.

Cost: $45 for the three-course Devour Indy menu, available through Sept. 3.

If you go: 830 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 1480. Dinner available starting at 4pm every day, until 10pm Monday to Thursday, 11pm Friday and Saturday and 9pm Sunday.