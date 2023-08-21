Share on email (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Live mascots, fight songs and marching bands — college football has it all.

State of play: The game day experience often starts hours before kickoff. With the season opening Saturday, we want to know which school does it best.

How it works: Round 1 voting closes at 3pm and the winners will be revealed in tomorrow's newsletter.

Voting for the next round opens at 6am each day.

The champion will be announced Friday.

💭 Our thought bubble: LFG!

This is the first Axios Local bracket since the Indy newsletter launched.

We picked one of the most storied football programs in the country to represent us, so let's show these other cities what's up!

☘️ Lucky for us, Notre Dame has traditions galore.

It starts the Friday before, when the Notre Dame Band trumpet section plays under the iconic Golden Dome.

There's the midnight drummers circle, kicked off by the bells of the basilica.

Lions, tigers and bears: WHO CARES. Anyone can hold an animal in captivity. How many schools have a leprechaun? They're magic.

✋ PLAY LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY.

We've even got the big guy on our side. Hello, Touchdown Jesus.

And if you're not moved by the team singing the alma mater with the student section post-game — win or lose! — then who hurt you?

Of note: If you were one of the people in our inbox arguing for Purdue or IU, #sorrynotsorry.

Purdue's drum is a lie.

Arika's grandpa played for IU and she still can't bring herself to care about its football team.

The bottom line: Vote for Notre Dame!

Cast your vote here!