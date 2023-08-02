32 mins ago - Things to Do

Creature Feature: Meet Vanderpup

Arika Herron
Two photos of a grey dog, smiling and laying on a couch.

Has anyone mentioned my great smile, yet? Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Vanderpup here!

I just returned to Indianapolis Animal Care Services after three months in a foster home where I learned about the finer things in life, like long walks followed by snuggling on the couch.

De-tails: I was found as a stray but everyone's best guess is I'm around 3 years old.

  • I love playing fetch and have played nicely with kids as young as 2.
  • I'm not yet house-trained but I am crate-trained and do well in it overnight.
  • I walk very gently on a harness and leash.

What they're barking: IACS says I need to be the only dog in my home and recommends a house without cats, too, since I like to chase them.

  • My foster paw-rent says I'm super sweet and love everyone I meet.

Of note: All adoptions are free!

Dig deeper: See Vanderpup and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more