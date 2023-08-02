Creature Feature: Meet Vanderpup
Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.
🐾 Vanderpup here!
I just returned to Indianapolis Animal Care Services after three months in a foster home where I learned about the finer things in life, like long walks followed by snuggling on the couch.
De-tails: I was found as a stray but everyone's best guess is I'm around 3 years old.
- I love playing fetch and have played nicely with kids as young as 2.
- I'm not yet house-trained but I am crate-trained and do well in it overnight.
- I walk very gently on a harness and leash.
What they're barking: IACS says I need to be the only dog in my home and recommends a house without cats, too, since I like to chase them.
- My foster paw-rent says I'm super sweet and love everyone I meet.
Of note: All adoptions are free!
Dig deeper: See Vanderpup and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
