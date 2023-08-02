Creature Feature: Meet Vanderpup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Has anyone mentioned my great smile, yet? Photo: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Welcome to Creature Feature, where we introduce you to an Indianapolis pet available for adoption.

🐾 Vanderpup here!

I just returned to Indianapolis Animal Care Services after three months in a foster home where I learned about the finer things in life, like long walks followed by snuggling on the couch.

De-tails: I was found as a stray but everyone's best guess is I'm around 3 years old.

I love playing fetch and have played nicely with kids as young as 2.

I'm not yet house-trained but I am crate-trained and do well in it overnight.

I walk very gently on a harness and leash.

What they're barking: IACS says I need to be the only dog in my home and recommends a house without cats, too, since I like to chase them.

My foster paw-rent says I'm super sweet and love everyone I meet.

Of note: All adoptions are free!

Dig deeper: See Vanderpup and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.