Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wally is expected to be in bloom for the next 24 hours. Photo: Courtesy of John Leichter

Wally is over 6 feet tall and smells like death — so if you want to see him, you better hurry.

Driving the news: Indiana University's corpse plant — named for Hugh Wallace "Wally" Scales, the first manager of the school's greenhouse — has bloomed for the first time in three years.

A corpse plant's stunning bloom lasts just 24 to 36 hours.

Details: The large, striking plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Sumartra, Indonesia.

While in bloom, the plant produces the odor of rotting flesh to lure flies and carrion-eating beetles for pollination.

Flashback: John Leichter, gardener and acting supervisor of the Biology Building greenhouse, said Wally drew thousands when he first bloomed in 2016.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the public wasn't invited to view Wally's second bloom, in 2020.

If you go: Access the greenhouse through Room 139, located at the southeast corner of the Biology Building on the Bloomington campus.