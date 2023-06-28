IU's corpse plant "Wally" blooming for first time since 2020
Wally is over 6 feet tall and smells like death — so if you want to see him, you better hurry.
Driving the news: Indiana University's corpse plant — named for Hugh Wallace "Wally" Scales, the first manager of the school's greenhouse — has bloomed for the first time in three years.
- A corpse plant's stunning bloom lasts just 24 to 36 hours.
Details: The large, striking plant is native to the tropical rainforests of Sumartra, Indonesia.
- While in bloom, the plant produces the odor of rotting flesh to lure flies and carrion-eating beetles for pollination.
Flashback: John Leichter, gardener and acting supervisor of the Biology Building greenhouse, said Wally drew thousands when he first bloomed in 2016.
- Due to COVID-19 protocols, the public wasn't invited to view Wally's second bloom, in 2020.
If you go: Access the greenhouse through Room 139, located at the southeast corner of the Biology Building on the Bloomington campus.
- Parking is available at Atwater Garage, 921 Atwater Ave.
- Open 7:30am-3:45pm and 6pm-9pm Wednesday.
