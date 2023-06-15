Where to watch free outdoor movies in Indianapolis

👋 James here, with a tip on an underrated summer activity, especially for kids: outdoor movies.

Between the lines: Yes, Newfields has a great summer movie series, but some of the most popular ones are sold out.

Details: You can still find great films playing for free in cool settings.

Riverside Park is showing "Back to the Future" on July 7; "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Aug. 11 and "Encanto" on Sept. 8 — all starting at 9pm in the Taggart Amphitheatre.

Garfield Park is showing "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on June 23; "Matilda" on July 14 and "Super Mario Bros." on Aug. 25. — all starting at 9pm in the MacAllister Amphitheater.

Carmel's Movies at Midtown series is showing "Ratatouille" tonight; "The Lion King" on June 20 and "Mulan" on June 27 and 29 — Tuesday movies play at noon and 6pm, Thursday shows are at 6pm at Midtown Plaza.

💭 My thought bubble: My 4-year-old is obsessed with "Super Mario Bros." — released this spring and already one of the highest-grossing animated movies ever — and I highly recommend that one for younger children, if they can handle some mildly scary scenes.