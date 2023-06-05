2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday: Burgeezy at the AMP

Arika Herron
veggie burger wrapped in foil

The bar is high for veggie burgers these days, but this one passes it. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

It's another Meatless Monday with tips on the best meat-free meals in Indy.

Veggie burgers and meat-free substitutes (a la Beyond and Impossible patties) are pretty widely available, and we love to see them. But that means the bar has been raised, too.

Enter: Burgeezy, the plant-based burger joint where meat-free isn't just a thing, it's the only thing. It serves burgers, wings, "fish" sandwiches, breakfast and even a "rib" dinner for special occasions.

What I ordered: The pineapple express, a burger topped with grilled pineapple, barbecue sauce and "bacon."

  • It brought back delicious memories of the Maui Wowie from the long-defunct Boogie Burger, my favorite when I was still eating meat. RIP Boogie Burger. 😢

Cost: $16.

If you go: Burgeezy is in the AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd. Open noon-7:30pm Tuesday-Friday, and Saturday for brunch from 9:30am-1:30pm and dinner from 2-7:30pm.

