What to do this weekend: May 19-21

Arika Herron

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🏀 The Indiana Fever open their regular season against the Connecticut Sun at 7pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Take yourself out to the ballpark at Victory Field, while the Indians finish out a four-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs.

  • Games are at 7pm Friday, 6:30pm Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday. Tickets start at $12 for the lawn.

🏎️ Bumping is back during qualifications at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as 34 cars compete for 33 spots in next weekend's Indy 500.

  • Gates open at 8am Saturday and 10am Sunday; tickets are $20.

🖼️ The Broad Ripple Art Fair runs from 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Art Center.

  • Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass.

🌸 Do it for the 'gram at the Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville, where Seminary Park will be bursting with blooms to honor the state flower.

  • The free event is 10am-4pm Saturday and will have food, drink and other vendors on site.

Local artists, vendors and live music will be on hand for the Fountain Fletcher Spring Market, from 10am-2pm Saturday at Fountain Square Plaza.

🍷 Drink wine, then run a 5k … then drink more wine at the Easley Winery Wine Festival 5k, noon Saturday at the White River State Park.

  • Entry options start at $35 and include four wine tastings throughout the run.

⚽ The Indy Eleven are home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC, 7pm Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

🏳️‍🌈 Check out a different kind of race from 11am-2pm Sunday when Indy Pride hosts the Hoosier 250 tricycle race, starting at the intersection of Park and Mass avenues.

🎉 Tour the newly renovated Stutz Building when it holds a free block party and open house from noon to 6pm Sunday.

  • Stutz has welcomed several new tenants to the northwest corner of downtown, including a new location of Amelia's bakery, a coffee shop, plant store and taco joint.
