What to do this weekend: May 19-21
🏀 The Indiana Fever open their regular season against the Connecticut Sun at 7pm Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- Tickets start at $15.
⚾ Take yourself out to the ballpark at Victory Field, while the Indians finish out a four-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs.
- Games are at 7pm Friday, 6:30pm Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday. Tickets start at $12 for the lawn.
🏎️ Bumping is back during qualifications at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as 34 cars compete for 33 spots in next weekend's Indy 500.
- Gates open at 8am Saturday and 10am Sunday; tickets are $20.
🖼️ The Broad Ripple Art Fair runs from 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Art Center.
- Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass.
🌸 Do it for the 'gram at the Indiana Peony Festival in Noblesville, where Seminary Park will be bursting with blooms to honor the state flower.
- The free event is 10am-4pm Saturday and will have food, drink and other vendors on site.
⛲ Local artists, vendors and live music will be on hand for the Fountain Fletcher Spring Market, from 10am-2pm Saturday at Fountain Square Plaza.
🍷 Drink wine, then run a 5k … then drink more wine at the Easley Winery Wine Festival 5k, noon Saturday at the White River State Park.
- Entry options start at $35 and include four wine tastings throughout the run.
⚽ The Indy Eleven are home against Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC, 7pm Saturday at Carroll Stadium.
- Tickets start at $10.
🏳️🌈 Check out a different kind of race from 11am-2pm Sunday when Indy Pride hosts the Hoosier 250 tricycle race, starting at the intersection of Park and Mass avenues.
- It's free to attend and $35 for a team of two to participate.
🎉 Tour the newly renovated Stutz Building when it holds a free block party and open house from noon to 6pm Sunday.
- Stutz has welcomed several new tenants to the northwest corner of downtown, including a new location of Amelia's bakery, a coffee shop, plant store and taco joint.
