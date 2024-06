👋 Shafaq here! I went to watch Raqib Shaw talk this week about his new "Ballads of East and West" exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and I got to preview the exhibit.

State of the exhibit: Shaw's paintings combine iconic Western art references with his Kashmiri background.

The magnificent paintings have such intricacies — Shaw uses porcupine quills and fine needles to paint all the details.

Between the lines: Inspired by the beautiful Kashmir Valley and its bright flowers, Shaw created an ornate garden-studio space where he's surrounded by nature.

Shaw's childhood in Kashmir shines through all of his work.

He also paints with enamel, which adds a lustrous effect. To top it off, he uses embossed gold and bedazzles his paintings to add to the grandeur.

If you go: The show opens Sunday and is on view until Sept. 2.

MFAH adult tickets are $24.