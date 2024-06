ğŸ‘¨â€ğŸŽ¨ Experience a black-light art show tomorrow at Hardy & Nance Studios.

7-11pm. Free.

🪩 Dance in Sugar Land Town Square for Disco Night tomorrow.

The party starts at 7:30pm. Free.

🌽 Learn origami with the Japan America Society of Houston at Evelyn's Park on Saturday. June's theme is fruit and vegetables.

11am-noon. Free.

🍱 Vegans, eat your heart out at the Vegan Day Party at Eureka Heights Brew Co. on Saturday.

Noon-6pm.

🐶 Take your Yorkie to Little Woodrow's Midtown for a Yorkie social on Sunday. There will be a giant puppy pool along with toys and treats!

2pm. Free.

🕺 Groove to music at the Good Vibes Only Block Party at the The Ivy House on Sunday.