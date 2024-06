Harris County agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit in which female deputies said they were sexually abused during undercover assignments. (Houston Public Media)

🚒 The $1.5 billion fire department contract is on hold until next week, after City Council members said they hadn't had enough time to go over the details before yesterday's budget committee meeting. (Houston Landing)

🦌 The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department killed 249 deer at a North Texas ranch as part of "depopulation" efforts. (Houston Chronicle)