A couple of weeks ago, we devoured a deep-dish pizza. This week, we tried Luna Pizzeria for a classic, thin-crust pizza.

What to order: The signature mushroom pizza, loaded with baby portobello, oyster, shitake, button mushrooms and whipped ricotta, was utterly delectable and had the perfect chewy-crunchy dough.

While a bit costly ($23 for a large), its freshness was evident, accentuated by the generous portion of fresh basil and oregano.

If you go: There are three locations across Houston: in Upper Kirby, the Heights and on Westheimer.

On Mondays, pizzas are half-price. And on Tuesdays, beers and house wine are $3.

📧 Sound off: What's your favorite pizza joint in Houston?