🚦After a pause, the Shepherd-Durham project will resume, mostly as planned with reducing four vehicle lanes to three and having bicycling lanes and sidewalks. Some of the left-turning driving lanes along with the width of the driving lanes will remain. (Houston Public Media)

🏠 Houston's Freedmen's Town opened its visitor center, which will serve as a hub for community events, programs, art and heritage tours. (Houston Landing)

Katy ISD fired a teacher accused of possessing thousands of child pornography images. (Houston Chronicle)