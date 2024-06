Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Square; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Houston's restaurant spending is shifting from weekday lunch hours to the weekends, per new Square data. Why it matters: It's a reflection of pandemic behavior changes — and an important insight for restaurants as they continue adapting to survive and thrive.

By the numbers: Houston's share of weekday lunch purchases from food and drink establishments using Square fell from 21.7% in 2019 to 18.7% in 2023.

Meanwhile, the weekend's share of lunch purchases from those establishments rose from 30% in 2019 to 32.9% in 2023.

Zoom out: Weekday lunch's share of overall restaurant transactions fell nationally from about 21% in 2019 to 18% in 2023, based on data from food and drink establishments using Square.

By contrast, the weekend's share grew from about 30% in 2019 to 35% in 2023.

How it works: Square, which makes payments processing technology, defines the "weekday lunch" period as 11am-2pm, the "weekend" as all day Saturday and Sunday, and "happy hour" as weekdays from 4-6pm.

The bottom line: See you at brunch.