πŸ€Έβ€β™€οΈ Simone Biles won her ninth national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, securing a place in the U.S. Olympic trials ahead of the Paris Games. (Axios)

πŸ‡²πŸ‡½ Hundreds of Houston-area Mexican citizens couldn't vote in Mexico's presidential election despite standing in line for hours at the Mexican Consulate. (Houston Chronicle)

πŸ’΅ Houston's contract janitors reached a union agreement for increased pay and better benefits after months of negotiations. (Houston Public Media)