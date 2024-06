⚾ Watch the Astros take on the St. Louis Cardinals tonight through Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

🎭 Take the kids to see Express Children's Theatre's "Frida's Fiesta," a bilingual story about a shy young girl, at Miller Outdoor Theatre tomorrow.

Free. 11am.

🎶 Listen to the sounds of Latin America from the Mercury Chamber Orchestra at Discovery Green on Wednesday.

Free. 8pm.

🧠 Test your Pokémon knowledge at trivia night at ​​King's BierHaus in the Heights on Thursday.

Free. 7pm.

💇 See "Tangled" at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston on Friday.