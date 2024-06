πŸš” The company that ran Harris County's Holistic Assistance Response Team, comprising unarmed mental health professionals who respond in lieu of deputies to some 911 calls, may have been double billing the county for work it did in California. (Houston Landing)

⚾️ The Astros remain under .500 and continue to look for a turnaround as the middle of the season looms. (Houston Chronicle)

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating the death of a 16-year-old who died when a house he was constructing collapsed in Magnolia during last week's storms. (Houston Public Media)