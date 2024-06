🗣️ Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced she will seek a third term amid speculation that former Houston Mayor Annise Parker will seek the next Democratic nomination for the seat, potentially setting up a contentious primary battle. (Houston Chronicle)

💰 FEMA has so far approved $21 million in loans for Houston-area residents affected by recent storms. (Houston Public Media)

ğŸŽ¶ Country acts Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina and Chapel Hart will play Houston's Freedom Over Texas celebration on Independence Day. (ABC13)