Bayou Buzz

🍎 Hundreds of Texas school districts, including Houston ISD and others in the region, are violating a 2019 law that bans most out-of-school suspensions for unhoused students. (Houston Landing)

🍃 The Texas Senate is looking into a potential ban on Delta-8 THC products legalized by the state's 2019 Farm Bill. (Chron)

Three leaders with the Assemblies of God's Chi Alpha college ministry were charged with felony indecency with a child in Brazos County. The men are also facing a civil lawsuit in Harris County alleging that they sexually abused a child. (KBTX)