🐕 A different kind of dog cone
In the dog days of summer, your canine can cool off with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
Why it matters: Dogs love ice cream too.
Driving the news: The Brooklyn-based ice cream maker teamed up with dog-food producer Ollie to launch its first ice cream for canines, per a news release.
Zoom in: Dog owners can buy pints online or at Van Leeuwen's shops and some Petco locations.
What they're saying: Van Leeuwen says the new flavor — sweet and salty with a swirl of peanut butter and banana — is bound to get your pup's "bark of approval."
If you go: Van Leeuwen has three locations in Houston: Rice Village, Montrose and Uptown.
