🐕 A different kind of dog cone

It's an ice cream paw-ty. Photo: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

In the dog days of summer, your canine can cool off with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Why it matters: Dogs love ice cream too.

Driving the news: The Brooklyn-based ice cream maker teamed up with dog-food producer Ollie to launch its first ice cream for canines, per a news release.

Zoom in: Dog owners can buy pints online or at Van Leeuwen's shops and some Petco locations.

What they're saying: Van Leeuwen says the new flavor — sweet and salty with a swirl of peanut butter and banana — is bound to get your pup's "bark of approval."

If you go: Van Leeuwen has three locations in Houston: Rice Village, Montrose and Uptown.

