Weekender Guide
🪩 Experience the classic "Umrao Jaan Ada" live. The touring musical will stop by Bayou Music Center tomorrow and Saturday.
- The play begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $97.
📺 Watch the newest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 9 at the viewing party at Rich's Houston tomorrow.
- Free. Doors open at 4pm, screening begins at 7pm.
🎞️ Create cyanotype art at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft on Saturday.
- 11am-1pm. $85 for nonmembers, $75 for members.
📚 Mingle with authors and talk about books at the Black Queer Book Fair and Day Party at Kindred Stories on Sunday.
- Free. Event begins at 1pm.
👯♀️ Learn to swing dance on Sunday. The beginner class is from 6:15-7:15pm at the River Oaks School of Dancing.
🕯️ Celebrate Memorial Day. There's a ceremony at 5pm Sunday at The Woodlands' Town Green Park and another at 10:30am Monday at Sugar Land Memorial Park.
