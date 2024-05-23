Weekender Guide

11 mins ago - Things to Do

🪩 Experience the classic "Umrao Jaan Ada" live. The touring musical will stop by Bayou Music Center tomorrow and Saturday.

  • The play begins at 8pm. Tickets start at $97.

📺 Watch the newest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 9 at the viewing party at Rich's Houston tomorrow.

  • Free. Doors open at 4pm, screening begins at 7pm.

🎞️ Create cyanotype art at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft on Saturday.

  • 11am-1pm. $85 for nonmembers, $75 for members.

📚 Mingle with authors and talk about books at the Black Queer Book Fair and Day Party at Kindred Stories on Sunday.

  • Free. Event begins at 1pm.

👯‍♀️ Learn to swing dance on Sunday. The beginner class is from 6:15-7:15pm at the River Oaks School of Dancing.

  • $15.

🕯️ Celebrate Memorial Day. There's a ceremony at 5pm Sunday at The Woodlands' Town Green Park and another at 10:30am Monday at Sugar Land Memorial Park.

  • Both are free.
