🔥 Scorching heat wave en route

A map of part of the U.S. with different colors indicating the heat wave.

Map showing the categories of heat risk forecast for Sunday. Image: NOAA/CDC Heat Risk

The first of what will likely be many extreme heat events this summer is on its way to much of Texas over Memorial Day weekend.

Threat level: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S.

  • According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center, record-breaking highs and overnight low temperatures are expected, particularly in southern Texas, along the Gulf Coast, and into Florida.

What they're saying: "This heat could be particularly dangerous for people dealing with a loss of power in parts of Texas. Warm overnight temperatures will offer little relief and high humidity could also lead to heat index readings over 110 degrees," forecasters said in a technical forecast discussion this week.

Stunning stat: Heat indices in Houston are expected to be in the 100s this weekend, with some areas approaching 115 degrees.

Context: Extreme heat is the hazard most clearly tied to climate change, as the probability of these events along with their intensity increases dramatically as the average temperature increases.

  • Numerous studies have shown that certain heat waves would have been virtually impossible had it not been for human emissions of greenhouse gases that pushed temperatures upward.

The bottom line: Expect what we think of as Houston hot for the foreseeable future.

