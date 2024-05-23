🔥 Scorching heat wave en route

The first of what will likely be many extreme heat events this summer is on its way to much of Texas over Memorial Day weekend.

Threat level: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Prediction Center, record-breaking highs and overnight low temperatures are expected, particularly in southern Texas, along the Gulf Coast, and into Florida.

What they're saying: "This heat could be particularly dangerous for people dealing with a loss of power in parts of Texas. Warm overnight temperatures will offer little relief and high humidity could also lead to heat index readings over 110 degrees," forecasters said in a technical forecast discussion this week.

Stunning stat: Heat indices in Houston are expected to be in the 100s this weekend, with some areas approaching 115 degrees.

Context: Extreme heat is the hazard most clearly tied to climate change, as the probability of these events along with their intensity increases dramatically as the average temperature increases.

Numerous studies have shown that certain heat waves would have been virtually impossible

The bottom line: Expect what we think of as Houston hot for the foreseeable future.

