10 mins ago - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios A logo taking off like a space shuttle, leaving behind a trail of flames and smoke.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🪧 Houston ISD parents and community members protested outside Herod Elementary School yesterday over the district reportedly forcing teachers and principals to resign. (ABC 13)

🪟 Repairing the downtown Houston skyscraper windows that were damaged in last week's deadly derecho could take months. (Houston Chronicle)

🛎️ Hotel Derek will shut down after more than 20 years in Houston's Uptown. (Houston Business Journal)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more