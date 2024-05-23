Bayou Buzz

🪧 Houston ISD parents and community members protested outside Herod Elementary School yesterday over the district reportedly forcing teachers and principals to resign. (ABC 13)

🪟 Repairing the downtown Houston skyscraper windows that were damaged in last week's deadly derecho could take months. (Houston Chronicle)

🛎️ Hotel Derek will shut down after more than 20 years in Houston's Uptown. (Houston Business Journal)