Bayou Buzz
🪧 Houston ISD parents and community members protested outside Herod Elementary School yesterday over the district reportedly forcing teachers and principals to resign. (ABC 13)
🪟 Repairing the downtown Houston skyscraper windows that were damaged in last week's deadly derecho could take months. (Houston Chronicle)
🛎️ Hotel Derek will shut down after more than 20 years in Houston's Uptown. (Houston Business Journal)
