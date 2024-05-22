Bayou Buzz

📄 A man who was severely injured in a crane collapse during Thursday's storm is suing a Texas-based cement company for negligence. (Houston Public Media)

⚖️ Sen. Ted Cruz filed a bill that would make states ineligible to receive Medicaid funding if they ban in vitro fertilization. (Texas Tribune)

🏢 The Galleria Mall will undergo "transformative multimillion-dollar upgrades." Construction is expected to begin this summer and be complete by early 2025. (Houston Business Journal)