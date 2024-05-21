📸 Camera Roll: The demand for Tesolife
👋 Jay here! I was one of the few hundred who rushed to Asiatown's newest shopping sensation: Tesolife.
Catch up quick: The Japanese lifestyle store opened its Houston location last week.
The intrigue: By the time I arrived Saturday afternoon, dozens of patrons were queuing along the shopping center to get inside.
- After standing in line for about 20 minutes, my group was ushered in.
My experience: The merchandise was a delight to peruse, from stuffed animals in claw machines to mouthwatering sweets and snacks — including my favorite, Takoyaki Ball.
If you go: 12230 Westheimer Road.
