May 21, 2024 - Things to Do

📸 Camera Roll: The demand for Tesolife

headshot
people stand in line outside a Houston retail store

Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

👋 Jay here! I was one of the few hundred who rushed to Asiatown's newest shopping sensation: Tesolife.

Catch up quick: The Japanese lifestyle store opened its Houston location last week.

The intrigue: By the time I arrived Saturday afternoon, dozens of patrons were queuing along the shopping center to get inside.

  • After standing in line for about 20 minutes, my group was ushered in.

My experience: The merchandise was a delight to peruse, from stuffed animals in claw machines to mouthwatering sweets and snacks — including my favorite, Takoyaki Ball.

If you go: 12230 Westheimer Road.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more