📸 Camera Roll: The demand for Tesolife

👋 Jay here! I was one of the few hundred who rushed to Asiatown's newest shopping sensation: Tesolife.

Catch up quick: The Japanese lifestyle store opened its Houston location last week.

The intrigue: By the time I arrived Saturday afternoon, dozens of patrons were queuing along the shopping center to get inside.

After standing in line for about 20 minutes, my group was ushered in.

My experience: The merchandise was a delight to peruse, from stuffed animals in claw machines to mouthwatering sweets and snacks — including my favorite, Takoyaki Ball.

If you go: 12230 Westheimer Road.