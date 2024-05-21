Bayou Buzz
An eighth person has died following last week's severe storms. (Houston Chronicle)
🍎 Houston ISD's state-appointed superintendent, Mike Miles, faced backlash for opening schools yesterday without working air conditioning. (Click2Houston)
👀 Former President Trump said he is considering Ken Paxton for the role of U.S. attorney general if he wins the presidency in November. (Texas Tribune)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more