Bayou Buzz

May 21, 2024 - News

An eighth person has died following last week's severe storms. (Houston Chronicle)

🍎 Houston ISD's state-appointed superintendent, Mike Miles, faced backlash for opening schools yesterday without working air conditioning. (Click2Houston)

👀 Former President Trump said he is considering Ken Paxton for the role of U.S. attorney general if he wins the presidency in November. (Texas Tribune)

