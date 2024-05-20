Social Calendar

🎶 Relive the early 2000s and see Sean Paul in concert at 713 Music Hall at 8 tonight.

General admission starts at $59.

🎥 Watch the thriller "Casino" at Axelrad today at sundown.

Free.

🐕‍🦺 Laugh it up at the Stand Up for Pets comedy show at 7pm Wednesday at Improv Houston.

$20 for two. All ticket proceeds benefit Emancipet's nonprofit veterinary clinics.

📝 Write a note or a memory on a wood plank at the Houston Temple temporary art installation at the Orange Show.

The vigil on Thursday is from 6-9pm.

🌳 Take your child to play bingo at Levy Park on Thursday. Ideal for 4- to 12-year-olds.