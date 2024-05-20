Social Calendar
🎶 Relive the early 2000s and see Sean Paul in concert at 713 Music Hall at 8 tonight.
- General admission starts at $59.
🎥 Watch the thriller "Casino" at Axelrad today at sundown.
🐕🦺 Laugh it up at the Stand Up for Pets comedy show at 7pm Wednesday at Improv Houston.
- $20 for two. All ticket proceeds benefit Emancipet's nonprofit veterinary clinics.
📝 Write a note or a memory on a wood plank at the Houston Temple temporary art installation at the Orange Show.
- The vigil on Thursday is from 6-9pm.
🌳 Take your child to play bingo at Levy Park on Thursday. Ideal for 4- to 12-year-olds.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more