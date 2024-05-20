Bayou Buzz

🏳️‍🌈 Fort Bend County is home to Greater Houston's newest Pride organization. (Houston Public Media)

📚 Mayor John Whitmire pledged to renovate the Montrose library building rather than move forward with a plan to relocate the library to a commercial building down the road. (Houston Landing)

One person was killed and two others were injured in shootings during the unofficial Jeep Weekend in Galveston County. (Houston Chronicle)