Bayou Buzz
🏳️🌈 Fort Bend County is home to Greater Houston's newest Pride organization. (Houston Public Media)
📚 Mayor John Whitmire pledged to renovate the Montrose library building rather than move forward with a plan to relocate the library to a commercial building down the road. (Houston Landing)
One person was killed and two others were injured in shootings during the unofficial Jeep Weekend in Galveston County. (Houston Chronicle)
