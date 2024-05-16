Weekender Guide

🍫 Enjoy delectable chocolate and live music at the Chocolate and Art Show Houston at The Garage HTX.

7pm-1am today and tomorrow. General admission is $25.

🍱 Tour the Houston food scene with Chef G and Graham Painter of Street to Kitchen.

7pm-10pm tomorrow. $120 ticket includes a dish from each chef and drinks.

🦋 Experience the beautiful opera "Madame Butterfly" at the Miller Outdoor Theatre for free.

8pm tomorrow and Saturday.

🍓 Head to Pasadena for the annual Strawberry Festival. There'll be live music, mutton bustin', a BBQ cookoff and more.

Doors open at 10am Saturday and Sunday. $15 entry.

🍭 Watch a performance about the princess of Candyland at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston.