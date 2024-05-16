Weekender Guide
🍫 Enjoy delectable chocolate and live music at the Chocolate and Art Show Houston at The Garage HTX.
- 7pm-1am today and tomorrow. General admission is $25.
🍱 Tour the Houston food scene with Chef G and Graham Painter of Street to Kitchen.
- 7pm-10pm tomorrow. $120 ticket includes a dish from each chef and drinks.
🦋 Experience the beautiful opera "Madame Butterfly" at the Miller Outdoor Theatre for free.
- 8pm tomorrow and Saturday.
🍓 Head to Pasadena for the annual Strawberry Festival. There'll be live music, mutton bustin', a BBQ cookoff and more.
- Doors open at 10am Saturday and Sunday. $15 entry.
🍭 Watch a performance about the princess of Candyland at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston.
- There are five performances throughout Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $25.
