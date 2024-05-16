Houston leads Texas in guns stolen from cars

Go deeper: Everytown analyzed almost a decade of FBI crime data from 337 cities across 44 states, with a combined population of about 63 million people.
The analysis found that the rate of gun thefts from cars in these cities tripled from 2013, rising from an estimated 21 thefts per 100,000 people that year to 63 thefts per 100,000 people in 2022.
Zoom out: The rate of gun thefts from vehicles was almost 18 times higher in cities in states with lax gun safety laws.
Memphis, Atlanta, St. Louis, Richmond and San Antonio were the top five cities, respectively, with the highest rates of vehicle gun thefts, according to the report.
Texas allows open carry and for gun owners to carry firearms in their vehicle without a permit. Meanwhile, California has the strongest gun safety laws in the U.S., requires background checks and concealed carry permits among other foundational policies.